Huddersfield Town aim to set a new club-best at second-tier level when the head to Sheffield Wednesday - and Philip Billing wants to be in on the act.

David Wagner’s Championship challengers are chasing a fourth successive away win after their victories at Burton Albion, Norwich City and Wigan Athletic.

Such a quartet hasn’t been secured by Town since 2010/11, when Lee Clark’s side managed six on-the-road triumphs on the bounce in League One.

The successes at Bristol Rovers, Brentford, Tranmere Rovers, Charlton Athletic, MK Dons and Brighton and Hove Albion set a new Town record.

The previous longest run of five straight away wins was achieved in 1924/25 under the legendary Herbert Chapman.

That was the second of Town’s celebrated hat trick of league championships, and Chapman left for Arsenal at the end of that season.

Wagner’s side currently have six away victories from 13, halfway to Town’s best-ever seasonal tally.

The 12 wins on the road were claimed during the 1919/20 second-tier promotion campaign, though Ambrose Langley’s side couldn't claim four consecutively.

Town are unbeaten in seven in all league games, but Hillsborough hasn’t been a happy hunting ground of late.

Wednesday haven’t been beaten in six attempts home or away, with the last Town triumph by a 2-1 scoreline in Sheffield in 2013/14.

It’s a record midfielder Billing believes Town can improve.

“I think we are learning more about game management,” said the 21-year-old Dane, who has made three starts and five appearances from the bench this season.

“We play the same way away aa we do at home but obviously the matches can have a different rhythm.

“There are usually more spells where you come under pressure, but we have dealt with it quite well of late.”