We might be top but workrate and attitude won't change promises Huddersfield Town boss

Ipswich Town v Huddersfield Town, Portman Road, 01.10.16: Town Head Coach David Wagner salutes the travelling fans at the final whistle.

David Wagner has told his table-topping Huddersfield Town players to enjoy the international break, but emphasised: “Our work will continue.”

Town return to action with a Sunday lunchtime showdown at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday, October 16.

Wagner’s side remained two points clear of Norwich City at the top of the Championship by winning 1-0 at Ipswich Town.

Christopher Schindler headed home an Aaron Mooy corner to seal only a third Town win in 22 visits to Portman Road.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town players celebrate with the fans after sealing a 1-0 win over Ipswich Town

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Norwich were 2-1 victors at Wolves while Wednesday are ninth after a 2-1 home defeat by Brighton and Hove Albion.

“I like the feeling of being top - we all want to be in this position,” said Wagner.

“Everyone is smiling, and should enjoy the next two weeks.

“But of course we will stay humble, because we know this is a start only.

“There will be chance for recovery over the next two weeks, but we will also work.

“We plan to play an 11 versus 11 game on Friday, possibly among ourselves, because I like players to get minutes in their legs.”

LOOK: Ipswich Town v Huddersfield Town, 01.10.2016: Match Action from Portman Road

It was an eighth win in 11 league games for Wagner’s men.

“I think people know better than me how tough it is at Ipswich,” he said.

“They are very uncomfortable to play against and I said before that we had to come on our highest level.

“And maybe we had to go over our borderline in terms of fighting attitude, working attitude and togetherness.

“We knew how we wanted to play this game and I am very happy and proud that the lads delivered.”