Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Millwall striker Tom Elliott believes the Lions can compete at the top end of the Championship next season and points to David Wagner's Huddersfield Town as a perfect example for the newly promoted side.

The London club were promoted from League One last year after claiming a play-off final victory over West Yorkshire side Bradford.

And Town mirrored that success in the Championship - but the Terriers were much less fancied in their respective division than Neil Harris' men.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Elliot believes the "sky is the limit" for Millwall, who will be hoping to repeat Town's success and secure a first top flight campaign since 1989/90 next year.

“It’s a crazy league," Elliott told the BBC.

"You look at last season, Huddersfield got promoted and no one ever would have thought they would have gone up.

“I think the sky is the limit, but we aren't going to know until we step on that pitch and we’ve played the first few games.

“I'm excited and I can tell by the gaffer that he is excited, too. I think we can cause a few problems.”