A minute's silence will be observed ahead of Monday's play-off final between Huddersfield Town and Reading FC.

Both sets of players and the match officials will also wear black armbands to appropriately remember the tragic events in Manchester earlier this week.

A lone suicide bomber detonated an explosive device at an Ariana Grande concert on Monday night, killing 22 people and injuring 59 more.

The EFL released a statement about the commemorations and also reassured fans about the enhanced security measures to be taken at Wembley this week.

The statement read: "Enhanced security operation in place for Sky Bet EFL Play-Off Finals and plans to pay tribute to those affected by the tragic events in Manchester.

"The safety of supporters is of paramount importance and we will be implementing an enhanced security operation in collaboration with Wembley Stadium, the Metropolitan Police and the local authorities for this weekend's Sky Bet EFL Play-Offs.



"All supporters attending either the Sky Bet League League Two or Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final on Sunday 28th and Monday 29th May respectively, are advised to arrive as early as possible to allow appropriate time for security searches upon entrance to Wembley Stadium.



"We strongly advise that all supporters arrive at the stadium no later than one hour prior to kick-off and we encourage spectators to not bring any bags or unnecessary items with them.



"The EFL plans to appropriately remember Monday’s tragic events in Manchester before the kick-off of both matches.



"Commemorations include:



• "A minute’s silence will be observed prior to kick-off

• "Players for all four participating teams will wear black armbands as well as the match officials



"We thank all supporters for their co-operation and understanding."