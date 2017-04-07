Queues outside the ticket office as season cards

Jonathan Hogg believes Huddersfield Town can achieve automatic promotion – if they overcome a 'massive' game against Nottingham Forest this weekend.

After two consecutive league defeats to Bristol City and Burton Albion, both Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion were able to extend their lead over Town at the top of the SkyBet Championship table.

However, David Wagner's side got back to their very best with an impressive mid-week victory over Norwich City at the John Smith's Stadium.

The 3-0 win moved Town back up to third in the table, consolidating their position in the play-off mix with a ten-point gap to seventh-place Fulham with a game in hand.

And despite being nine and ten points behind the Seagulls and Magpies respectively, Hogg believes a good result against Forest at the City Ground on Saturday (3pm kick-off) could pile on the pressure for the pacesetters.

“After beating Norwich City the mood in the dressing room is really positive,” Hogg said.

“We're focusing on the next game which is massive for us away to Nottingham Forest.

“We can't think about Wembley or the play-offs – too many strange things have happened this season

“Although we're not a million miles off the top two it's going to be a big ask but we'll keep trying.

“If we get three points there (at Forest) we will be putting a bit of pressure on the top two and pressure can do strange things.”

Should Wagner's side overcome the deficit and achieve automatic promotion the the Premier League it could arguably be viewed as a minor miracle.

But miracles do happen – as Jonathan Hogg will attest having previously been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a horrific neck injury during the 4-0 defeat at Bristol City on March 17.

However, after further extensive investigations revealed the midfielder had not sustained any bony injury in his cervical spine, Hogg returned to the side against the Canaries and put in a Man of the Match performance.

Reflecting on the injury in which the 28-year-old spent nearly 15 minutes on the Ashton Gate pitch receiving treatment, Hogg said: “It felt worrying because the pain I felt was pain I had never experienced in my life.

“When the doctors initially said it was a fracture in my spine I feared the worse.

“I didn't really know what was going on but when you hear that you know it's not going to be good.

“I had to wear a neck brace and I was in a lot of pain and couldn't move around very much.

“It's been emotional – I'm quite a tough and determined lad but I am so lucky to be back playing for the rest of the season.