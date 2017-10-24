The video will start in 8 Cancel

Former goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer believes Jonas Lossl has adapted to Premier League life well – but will always be susceptible to making mistakes.

The 28-year-old joined Huddersfield Town on a season-long loan deal from German Bundesliga side Mainz 05 this summer, quickly asserting himself as the club's first-choice stopper.

The Dane excelled in the opening three games of the season, keeping a trio of clean sheets as David Wagner's side made a flying start to their inaugural Premier League campaign.

But a dip in results soon saw the Terriers go seven games without a win before an incredible 2-1 victory over Manchester United last weekend.

During that period Lossl has been praised and criticised in equal measure – pulling of a number of fine saves and creating chances for the team with his excellent distribution but simultaneously being prone to goalkeeping errors.

Yet, Schwarzer, who had a glittering professional career spanning 26 years, believes it is all part and parcel of the modern day role of a goalkeeper.

“I think he has done really well and adapted to the pace and physicality of the Premier League,” remarked Mark Schwarzer.

“The first two games of the season were great performances and results for Huddersfield Town.

“Then obviously it became a lot tougher and the team have conceded more goals then they would have like.

“But the game has changed a lot in the goalkeeping department since I was a player.

“There are far more teams who want to play out from the back with the ball.

“As a goalkeeper it means there is always a possibility of making more mistakes.

“And if you are going to make mistakes, particularly as a goalkeeper, it often leads to conceding a goal.

“So as a keeper he is under a lot of pressure and I feel for him - he has to make even better decisions under intense pressure and in split second moments.”

However, the ex-Australian international went on to say he did not believe these modern-day 'sweeper keepers' had any more pressure on them because of the new-found onus of playing out with the ball at their feet.

“I don't see there being any more pressure on goalkeepers coming up through the ranks,” said Schwarzer, a Premier League winner with Leicester City.

“They are coached from a very young age to play more as an outfield player.

“Therefore it becomes more of a formality than perhaps for someone like me during my career when the rules changed in terms of what a goalkeeper should or shouldn't do.

“The game has evolved tremendously in terms of tactics over the course of the twenty-odd years I was playing as a professional.”