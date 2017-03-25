Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Joel Lynch admits he is "frustrated" that his former club Huddersfield Town are doing so well without him, but is happy for his friends enjoying the sensational season in West Yorkshire.

The centre-back joined Queens Park Rangers for an undisclosed fee in the summer, and the Hoops are now having to settle for mid-table obscurity while the Terriers fly high in third.

But the 29-year-old is adamant that Rangers could follow in Town's footsteps in the coming years and push for promotion back to the top flight.

Lynch told GetWestLondon: “It's difficult for me as I left last summer. I didn't leave on bad terms and enjoyed my time there and have got great friends there. I had no quarrels with anyone.

“It's good to see them doing well. It's a bit frustrating when I could have been there myself. When I was at Huddersfield I wished and dreamed of being at QPR.

“I see QPR being in the Premier League while I'm at the club. I can see us pushing on and doing what Huddersfield and Leeds have done.

“I'm delighted for my friends and hope they get what they deserve.”