Elias Kachunga is training in a big play-off boost for Huddersfield Town.

While the 25-year-old leading scorer is out of the final regular-season match against Cardiff City, he appears on target to make the post-season knockout.

Kachunga hasn’t played since the 1-1 draw at Derby County on Easter Monday and the German signing from FC Ingolstadt is working hard to make next weekend’s play-off semi-final first leg.

Head coach David Wagner, whose team can still finish third, explained: “Elias is out, but he’s on the grass with the fitness coaches, which is good news.”

Kachunga has been a massive hit playing in a wider-right supportive role and has linked superbly all season with Tommy Smith, who has four goals and 10 assists himself from right-back.

While it’s disappointing Kachunga won’t figure against Neil Warnock’s side, it’s far more important he is on the comeback trail for the Play-Offs, whoever Town meet.

There’s a big disappointment, however, for talented Danish midfielder Philip Billing, who has been ruled out for the season.

He was injured at Birmingham despite and Wagner confirmed in the build-up to the Cardiff match the 20-year-old won’t be able to add to his 28 appearances for the campaign (two goals, against Cardiff and Reading).

Wagner said: “Unfortunately Philip Billing’s season is over; he’s out for six to eight weeks with a knee injury.”