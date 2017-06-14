Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There were mixed reactions from Crystal Palace fans when it was revealed they would face Huddersfield Town on the opening day of the Premier League campaign.

David Wagner will take his side to South London on Saturday, August 12 for the club's first top-flight encounter in 45 years.

Town last travelled to Selhurst Park for a SkyBet Championship clash back in 2012, with Keith Southern equalising for Town following a Wilfried Zaha strike.

Palace went on to achieve promotion that year, with Town finishing 19th in the second tier.

And although bookmakers are making Town underdogs to claim victory at Selhurst Park, some Palace fans were wary at the threat the newly-promoted side may pose....

Some went even further, predicting an opening day victory for David Wagner's side...

Others were a lot more positive for the Eagles, who are currently searching for a new manager after Sam Allardyce left the club at the end of last season....

Meanwhile, some took a more jovial outlook as well as a nod to the last time Huddersfield Town were in the top-flight...