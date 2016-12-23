Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have experienced indifferent results against Nottingham Forest since their return to the SkyBet Championship back in 2012.

Ahead of Monday's Boxing Day clash, out of the previous eight meetings in the league both sides have won three games and drawn two.

Town have only ever played Forest once in a cup competition since returning to the second tier of English football, losing 2-0 at home to the Reds in a League Cup clash in August 2014.

Yet arguably Town's best home win during Chris Powell's reign at the club was also a victory over Nottingham Forest, during the 2014/15 season.

Joel Lynch and Nahki Wells scored two first half goals to give Town a commanding lead – Wells netting on his 150th league appearance after good work from Grant Holt .

LOOK: Last Time Out - Huddersfield Town 1 Nottingham Forest 1, 24.09.15

And Holt rounded off an impressive 3-0 scoreline in the second-half to see Chris Powell's side go seven unbeaten games on the spin.

Town have had some good results away from home as well – winning in their last two outings to the City Ground.

A Matt Mills own goal and a Philip Billing thunderbolt, his first professional goal for the club, sealed a 2-0 win last season for the Terriers.

However Town's first return to the City Ground after League One promotion in 2012 was a less than happy experience with a first-half hat-trick from Radoslaw Majewski helping Forest to a 6-1 home win.

Take a look at Huddersfield Town's results against Nottingham Forest since the club won promotion back to the Championship.

2015/16

Home - Town 1-1 Forest

Away - Forest 0-2 Town

2014/15

Home - Town 0-2 Forest (League Cup)

Home - Town 3-0 Forest

Away - Forest 0-1 Town

2013/14

Away - Forest 1-0 Town

Home - Town 0-3 Forest

2012/13

Home - Town 1-1 Forest

Away - Forest 6-1 Town