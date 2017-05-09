Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town face Sheffield Wednesday this Sunday in the first leg of the Championship play-off semi-final.

And the Terriers go into the post-season tournament with plenty of play-off experience from recent years.

Ahead of the match, we're delving into the archives to find our match reports from previous semi-finals involving Town.

First up is the first leg of the 2012 League One play-off semi-final betweem the Terriers and MK Dons.

Sit back and enjoy:

Huddersfield Town aren’t at Wembley yet but one thing’s for sure – they’ve got a great opportunity to get there.

That’s thanks to a rock-solid show at stadium:mk, where strikes by Jordan Rhodes and Jack Hunt made Bucks fizz for Town’s superb travelling fans and rewarded the discipline and desire of Simon Grayson’s industrious side.

The next goal is likely to be crucial in this compelling League I play-off semi-final contest, which resumes at the Galpharm tomorrow evening.

If Town can add to their lead, MK really will have a mountain to climb.

But if the Dons can notch – and it took a fine late save by Ian Bennett to prevent substitute Jabo Ibehre heading MK a lifeline in time added on – Karl Robinson’s side will be roused.

They are certainly capable of posing danger – Daniel Powell and the wily Alan Smith caught the eye in the first half while the two Deans, Lewington and Bowditch, also tested Bennett in the second.

But Town, with Damien Johnson outstanding and the whole spine of the side looking effective, were as good as in any game since Grayson’s February arrival.

And while home boss Robinson described the match as “weird”, it was all pretty wonderful as far as Town’s tuneful 3,481 supporters were concerned.

The tension was clear as both sides took time to settle and passes went astray, but MK were the first to bring their supporters in an 11,893 crowd to their feet as former Leeds, Manchester United and England star Smith, who is on loan from Newcastle, flicked a shot just over after nearly controlling Stephen Gleeson’s pass on his chest.

Full-back Calum Woods, later to be forced off by a toe injury, poked a long-distance effort wide in response.

Then Lee Novak’s flick from a cross by Scott Arfield, who had to be replaced by Kallum Higginbotham in the 27th minute after damaging an ankle, was blocked.

Novak might have been out of luck in front of goal – he later rolled a shot narrowly wide when through one-on-one with David Martin – but the delivery which led to Town’s 32nd-minute opener was top drawer.

Johnson was at the heart of the move, breaking forward down the right and playing the ball into the danger zone, where Rhodes flicked it on for Higginbotham to shoot, Martin saving with his legs.

The ball broke to the left, where Woods laid it into the path of Novak, whose centre was gleefully glanced in by Rhodes, who now has 39 goals for the campaign at club level.

Tommy Miller wasn’t that far off with a long-ranger a minute later, and MK needed the half-time break to regain some structure.

Their best spell came early in the second half, when Bennett denied Lewington at close quarters as he met Shaun Williams’ free-kick, then Charlie MacDonald turned Adam Chicksen’s pass wide.

Bennett then saved from Bowditch and Powell in quick succession before MK forced a flurry of corners (they had 12 to Town’s one overall).

But with Peter Clarke and Sean Morrison leading the defensive effort splendidly, Town were coping well, and should have doubled their lead in the 66th minute, when Rhodes played in Novak, whose low angled shot from the right beat Martin but rolled wide.

The welcome second finally came in the 73rd minute, when lovely interplay between Higginbotham and Hunt down the right led to the former laying the ball back for the latter to drill home his fourth Town goal left-footed.