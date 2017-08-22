Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After two Premier League wins to launch the season, David Wagner says momentum is not paramount for Huddersfield Town going into the Carabao Cup.

The coach has team performance at the forefront of his thinking as Town prepare to host League One Rotherham United in the second round on Wednesday (kick-off 7.45pm).

“We didn’t have momentum going into the play-offs last season, so momentum is not the most important thing,” said Wagner, who seems certain to rotate the majority of the team.

“For me, the most important thing is that we perform, that we play in our way and that we are able to be competitive in these big games.

“The games we have played have been tight, as you would expect in the Premier League, but the points we have got are not a fluke, they are deserved points.

“We couldn’t say we were miles better than the opponent in either case, but we have got the feeling from those first two games that we are able to compete.

“We feel that we are able to have a chance if we invest everything and try to stick to our idea and our identity.

“This is the factor, more than the six points, which gives us confidence to trust and believe in what we have done in pre-season and what we will do in the future.

“We know we are on the way, but we know also that we have to make a lot of things better as well.

“This is only a start because everyone else will be working to improve as well.

“We are happy, yes, but it is not about momentum. It is only about having confidence that we are able to be competitive so far in the Premier League.”