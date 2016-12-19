Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s been an extra-special time for Huddersfield Town striker Elias Kachunga – and it could get even better.

Not only did he score the double at Carrow Road which earned Town a 2-1 victory against Norwich City on Friday night – making it three wins in three.

But the 24-year-old German was delighted when parent club FC Ingolstadt made it back-to-back Bundesliga wins for the first time this season on Sunday afternoon.

The nine-goal frontman is naturally keeping tabs as Ingolstadt, who have been struggling at the foot of Germany’s top division, battling with little success until now for better results.

They caused the biggest shock of the season when beating joint leaders RB Leipzig the previous weekend, chalking a 1-0 win despite being down to 10 men for the closing minutes.

Now, they’ve beaten Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 away from home, in front of 25,075, with goals from Alfredo Morales (26 mins) and Almog Cohen (73).

Leverkusen had Charles Aranguiz sent off four minutes into the second half but still managed to level at 1-1 through Admir Mehmedi on 63 minutes.

Ingolstadt are now favourites to beat Freiburg at home on Wednesday night, when victory would be the ideal result for Kachunga’s mates ahead of their winter break.

Ingolstadt won’t be in action again until they visit Schalke on January 21.

Kachunga, of course, has Nottingham Forest in his sights at the John Smith’s Stadium on Boxing Day, when he will be hoping to score and reach double figures at the half-way point of the season.

German Under 21 cap Kachunga is on nine goals following his double at Carrow Road.