Huddersfield Town could have extra fans backing them if they reach Wembley in the play-offs .

That’s because the Executive of the Drakes Huddersfield Cricket League have decided to bring forward the fixtures which are scheduled for the same day as the football final – if Town get through.

The Championship final at Wembley will be played on Bank Holiday Monday, May 29, when the Drakes League are due to play fixtures in both the Premiership and Premiership Two.

If Town are in the play-off final, those 14 cricket matches will be brought forward 24 hours to Sunday, May 28.