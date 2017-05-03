Huddersfield Town could have extra fans backing them if they reach Wembley in the play-offs .

That’s because the Executive of the Drakes Huddersfield Cricket League have decided to bring forward the fixtures which are scheduled for the same day as the football final – if Town get through.

Video thumbnail, WATCH: Jonathan Hogg aiming to go one better with Huddersfield Town in the Play-Offs
Video Loading
Watch NextWATCH: Tommy Smith aiming to follow up personal h

Watch Next

WATCH: Jonathan Hogg aiming to go one better in the Play-Offs

The Championship final at Wembley will be played on Bank Holiday Monday, May 29, when the Drakes League are due to play fixtures in both the Premiership and Premiership Two.

Video thumbnail, WATCH: Tommy Smith aiming to follow up personal honours with Huddersfield Town ones
Video Loading
Watch NextWATCH: Huddersfield Town's Michael Hefele on the

Watch Next

WATCH: Tommy Smith aiming to follow up personal honours with club ones

If Town are in the play-off final, those 14 cricket matches will be brought forward 24 hours to Sunday, May 28.