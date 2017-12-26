Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner believes Tom Ince’s season starts now.

Ince’s long-awaited first goal for the club secured a point in the 1-1 draw with Stoke City and Wagner said: “I am delighted for him.

“He has had to wait for his first goal. He didn’t score in the first 19 games but now in the 20th he has a goal.

“He is now on track for the second part of the season.”

Ince has been one of Town’s main attacking threats - but before Boxing Day had yet to hit the back of the net.

Wagner praised Ince and said: “Performance-wise he has played a very good season.

“Now he has produced the end product that has been missing and we expect more.

“He has scored his first goal and this is the perfect moment for him and an important goal for us. I am sure more will follow.”

Ince’s goal was cancelled out by Ramadan Sobhi and there were great saves by both keepers - Jonas Lossl and Jack Butland - and both sides had claims for a penalty.

Wagner said both sides should have had a penalty when Aaron Mooy and Mame Biram Diouf were impeded.

“Ours was a clear penalty and I think theirs was too,” he said.

“There were two situations where there should have been penalties.

“But I would say it was a fair result. We have played 20 games and have 23 points.

“We have to improve and we will improve because we need further points on the board.”

Stoke boss Mark Hughes believed his side was denied a “clear penalty” when Diouf was challenged by Chris Schindler - but he didn’t share Wagner’s view on Town’s penalty shout.

Hughes said: “It was a clear penalty. The referee needs to give it. I don’t know whether he was influenced by the home team and the home crowd with what happened with Joe Allen.

“Joe’s just shepherded the ball away but whether that’s influenced the referee you’ll have to ask him.

“That’s another key decision that’s gone against us.”