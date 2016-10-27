Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Analysis by the match stats team at bettingexpert.com suggests punters could be ignoring a relatively straightforward strategy when placing their football bets.

Instead of drooling over the lengthy odds against a misfiring forward notching a hat trick, for instance, it appears backers would do better to examine the time at which goals are scored.

Last weekend, for example, the number netted in England’s top two divisions totalled 37, of which 23, or 62 per cent, came in the second half.

Rarely does this ratio change, although it’s worth noting this is an aggregate total (the same ratio in the Championship was 67 per cent).

Nevertheless, the 11/10 odds posted by Ladbrokes against the second period being the highest-scoring of the two when Huddersfield Town go head to head with Fulham at Craven Cottage looks attractive.

So does Paddy Power’s 10/11 for the game’s final goal to arrive after the 72nd minute (both goals in last season’s 1-1 draw came after the hour mark).

Town scored a last-gasp winner against Derby County as Fulham succumbed to a late Aston Villa goal last Saturday.

But as they enjoy the benefit of home advantage, it’s the Cottagers who start as Ladbrokes’ 6/4 favourites to win, whereas Town kick off as William Hill’s 21/10 underdogs.

Skybet post 12/5 about the draw.

The draw has attracted plenty of punters’ cash, not least because each of the pair’s meetings last season ended 1-1.

The likelihood of it finishing as another score draw is a 3/1 shot by Matchbook.com while 10bet rate the chances of it ending goalless at a chunky 9/1.

As statistics show most league contests display a bias towards the goalscoring action being concentrated in the second half, the 6/1 offered by Marathonbet against Town emerging victorious following a drawn first period is worthy of note.

Alternatively, bet365 mark a tempting 13/2 against it ending 1-1, while 888sport offer 9/1 against Town recording a 1-0 win.

