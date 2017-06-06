Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you are craving a Huddersfield Town fix after last week's SkyBet Championship Play-Off final win , the club have announced their first pre-season friendlies.

The Under-23 and Under-18 sides will face Sunderland AFC on Saturday July 29, 2017 (kick-off Noon) at the Academy of Light as part of the build-up to their respective Professional Development League seasons.

This fixture is the third to be confirmed for Senior Professional Development Coach Frankie Bunn ’s Development Squad, which will also play at Curzon Ashton and Stalybridge Celtic ahead of the new season.

However, it is the first confirmed friendly for Professional Development Coach Leigh Bromby’s side to date.

Below is the full list of confirmed Huddersfield Town friendlies so far ahead of the 2017/18 campaign.

Under-23s

Saturday July 22, 2017: Curzon Ashton (A) 3pm

Tuesday July 25, 2017: Stalybridge Celtic (A) 7.45pm

Saturday July 29, 2017: Sunderland (A) Noon

Under-18s

Saturday July 29, 2017: Sunderland (A) noon