Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans are looking for two or three key signings in the January transfer window to help David Wagner cement their place in the Premier League.

Fans felt Town looked jaded in the 3-0 defeat at Leicester City , despite a workmanlike first-half display in which they missed crucial chances, and feel reinforcements would benefit the head coach and the squad.

Wagner has already confirmed Town are “close” to landing central defender Terence Kongolo from AS Monaco now the transfer window is open, and fans hope he will be just the first to provide a lift at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Supporter Richard, from Kirkburton, said of the Leicester match: “Town looked like they were running on empty.

“The usual team members played well at the back and in goal but, again, Ince was poor and Mounie not much better.

“Lolley had a reasonable game and is looking good for the future .

“Definitely need a No10 and winger, plus cover at centre back.

“The team are so hit-and-miss supplying the forwards and need the No10 in place.

“There is a lot right with Town and a few tweaks and a couple of new faces will see us in the Premier league next season.”

Martin, based in Cleckheaton, added: “Players obviously tired, so can understand changing line-up each game, but why aren’t Palmer and Sabiri in the squad?

“We badly need more forward movement from midfield.”

Danny, from Outlane, is a bit more worried.

“After a decent first-half effort, totally different second – slow, lethargic, giving the ball away, being out-run and out-fought, not showing fight or belief; very poor,” he ventured.

“Need to try and get fighting spirit for crucial games coming up or we’ll get sucked into a relegation battle.”

Roy, down in Retford, called it a ‘game of two halves’.

“We were good in the first half but paid for missed chances,” he said.

“In the second, Mahrez class showed through.

“Town fans were great as usual. Nice appreciation from Schindler at the end, who was man of the match for me. He gets better and better, as does Zanka.”

Roger, who follows from Kirkburton, is keen to see signings in the window.

“After a first half where we managed to tough it out, we more or less caved in and our performance simply highlights the need for reinforcements before our next league outing,” he explained.

“Defence options and creative midfield are a high priority to add a bit more quality and provide more depth, as our key players are clearly fatigued.”

Skelmanthorpe fan Steve added: “Decent first half. Leicester were there for the taking, but woeful second-half display.

“Every attacking opportunity seemed to fizzle out with backwards passing. Need to be more positive.”

Tony, from Salendine Nook, agreed Town looked tired.

“We need more depth in the squad,” he said. “We are in a very good position but, at the same time, we are still very vulnerable for the drop!”