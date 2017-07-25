Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We are still three weeks away from Huddersfield Town's maiden campaign in the Premier League, but fans and pundits alike are already tipping Town for relegation.

Similar to what was seen last season, the Terriers have been discounted out of hand - but we all know what happened next, don't we?

Depsite Town being one of the favourites for the drop out of the Championship, a win at Wembley secured top flight football in Huddersfield for the first time in 45 years - and proved the majority of football fans wrong.

But that hasn't stopped the punters backing against Town once again.

Betting data site Oddschecker found that Town have received 39.9% of bets in the 'to finish bottom of the Premier League' market, despite outspending 13 of the 19 other teams in the top flight so far this summer.

The Terriers are as far out as 3000/1 to lift the Premier League trophy next season, but Oddschecker confirm they have received "a number of small bets" on Town to win the league, with one punter placing £10 (through the website) on Town to lift the famous trophy in May.

Town remain 4/5 favourites for the drop however, and are also 5/1 outsiders to finish as the highest-placed newly-promoted side.

Although Town are backed to prop up the table by both the bookies and the punters, there are some differences in the predicted tables by both parties.

Here's how the bookies and the punters see the Premier League table finishing this year - according to Oddschecker.

Bookies' table:

Man City

Chelsea

Man United

Tottenham

Arsenal

Liverpool

Everton

Leicester

Southampton

West Ham

Newcastle

Bournemouth

Stoke City

West Brom

Crystal Palace

Swansea

Watford

Burnley

Brighton

Huddersfield Town

Punters' table:

Man City

Everton

Arsenal

Man United

Chelsea

Liverpool

Tottenham

West Ham

Leicester

Southampton

Newcastle

Bournemouth

Crystal Palace

West Brom

Swansea

Watford

Stoke

Burnley

Brighton

Huddersfield Town