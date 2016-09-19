Login Register
This is the most exciting team we've had in decades say Huddersfield Town fans

  • Updated
  • By

Wonderful effort from everyone under David Wagner

Elias Kachunga celebrates scoring his goal against QPR with skipper Mark Hudson (centre) and Christopher Schindler

Huddersfield Town fans are celebrating some of the best and most exciting football their team have played in years.

Well that’s the view of supporter Neil, from Overton near Wakefield, after David Wagner’s side beat QPR 2-1 to go two points clear at the top of the Championship.

The last team to punch strongly at the top of the second tier, under Steve Bruce in 1999/2000, also played some cracking football, as did the promotion heroes under Mick Buxton, Neil Warnock and Peter Jackson.

Watch Town's post-match celebrations against QPR:

WATCH: Final whistle celebrations as Huddersfield Town beat QPR at the John Smith's Stadium
Other managers, too, have had Town purring at times, and one fan in Skelmanthorpe, who has been watching Town for 50 years, reckons this is “really special”.

But Neil says: “Been watching Town since the early 1970s and this is the most exciting team I have seen.

“Van La Parra and Palmer are class and Mooy is the best midfield player I have seen at Town.

“To be honest, though, it is unfair to single anyone out at the moment. Can’t wait for the next game.”

Neil Chadwick, on the Examiner’s Huddersfield Town Facebook page, commented: “Complete performance from the Town.

“They ooze confidence, most importantly they believe in each other.

“The fans played their part again, you can see the players surfing on the support – the archetypal “12th man”.

“The last time we had this ‘feelgood factor’ was when Jacko brought us back from the verge of extinction.

“Let’s keep our feet on the ground – enjoy it and keep on getting behind the boys. Come on the Town!”

Sandra, based in Crosland Moor, also says she can’t remember anything better from the boys in blue and white.

“David Wagner is the saviour of Huddersfield Town,” she beams.

“He clearly loves his players and when you feel valued and respected you’ll give your all.

“This is the best football at Town in my experience and long may it last. Well done guys.”

Praising the commitment, Danny from Outlane says: “Another great performance from the boys, full of character, energy and passion to win the game.

“Les Ferdinand said in the week QPR were fitter than Town – that slapped him in the face. Town were much more energetic, apart from the referee helping QPR out by keeping Smith off for the corner.

“QPR were little threat, Mooy key again, the widemen excellent and defence solid. Up the Town.”

SPH, of Almondbury, described the performance as “brilliant”.

“Some of that football, especially in the first half, was simply breathtaking.

“I am amazed the score was only 2-1 to Town. They were worth many more for their approach play.

“The pace and skill of Van La Parra and Kasey Palmer is an inspiration and the solidity of the defence is testament to hard work, no little skill and excellent organisation. Is our manager German?”

While some fans pointed to the fact Town need to be scoring more from the chances they are creating, Tony from Salendine Nook is just soaking it all up.

“I am in a dream and do not want to wake up,” he said.

“I never expected this after watching Town for the last 20 years.

“What a fabulous atmosphere and the Premier League here we come.”

