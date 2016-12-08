Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ever since actor Ray Winstone began imploring viewers to “get yer mobiles out” in bet365’s TV commercial, regularly screened at half-time during live match broadcasts a few years’ ago, all bookmakers have witnessed an increase in three particular forms of betting.

The match stats team at bettingexpert.com report that the most dramatic has been the increasing popularity of in-play betting, with punters using their mobile devices to predict anything from the half-time score to which side will next win a corner.

‘Total goals’ markets have also had a surge in popularity, while wagers placed on the correct score remain a mainstay of pre-match betting.

Following Huddersfield Town’s solid 1-1 draw at Blackburn Rovers , few goals are predicted when they host Bristol City.

Unibet offer even money against the contest yielding fewer than 2.5.

Huddersfield Town kick off as Coral’s 13/8 favourites to register maximum points and maintain their pursuit of a play-off berth.

The visitors, who completed a league double over Town last season, are quoted at 12/5 (BetVictor.com) to win – though they’ve lost more away fixtures (six) than any other team in the top half of the Championship .

Given Town’s stuttering form, however, the draw, priced at 5/2 by Skybet, could offer punters solid insurance.

Backers studying correct score market odds will note that the most heavily-supported result is a 1-1 draw (11/2, Betway), although it’s difficult to ignore the 13/2 available at Winner.com for David Wagner ’s to win 1-0.

Elsewhere, Paddy Power chalk 6/5 against the first half ending on level terms, with Matchbook.com quoting 9/4 against the first period finishing goalless.

