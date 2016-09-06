Login Register
Why do most supporters hate Leeds United?

Ahead of Saturday's game against Huddersfield Town, the Examiner looks at the reason why the club are so despised by the majority of fans

Leeds United fans make their feelings known during a game against Manchester United.
Mention the words 'Leeds United' to any other football fans other than supporters of the Elland Road club and more often or not expect a retort of 'Hate Leeds'.

In a Championship poll ran earlier in the summer it was unsurprisingly revealed the Whites were the most disliked side by 95% of Huddersfield Town fans who took the survey.

But the hatred for Leeds United extends more than just locally with derogatory anti-Leeds chants heard up and down the country from Exeter to Carlisle and all that is inbetween.

Below the Examiner looks at some of the main reasons behind the dislike for the club over the decades.

Lancashire v Yorkshire

Eric Cantona's move from Leeds United to Manchester United further intensified the rivalry between the two clubs.
Hatred for Leeds United from the likes of Town, Bradford City, Hull City and the two Sheffield clubs is understandable – a dislike for your local neighbours is part of the natural fabric of football's tribalistic world but Leeds is also often seen as a symbol of Yorkshire as a whole.

Donning an all-White shirt and sporting the white rose of Yorkshire on their crest makes them a target for Lancashire vitriol going as far back as the War of the Roses and acutely underlined by the hatred felt between Leeds and Manchester United.

'Dirty Leeds'

Leeds United manager Don Revie celebrates winning the 1972 FA Cup with Billy Bremner and Paul Reaney.
Much of the hatred for the club harks back to the 1960/70s when Leeds became a dominant force in English football under Don Revie.

Success often breeds contempt but the dislike for the side was enhanced by the perceived way Revie's team became the best – underpinned by a highly physical (often brutal) and cynical way of play.

With a side sporting the likes of Billy Bremner, Norman Hunter and Johnny Giles, their disciplinary record was among the worst as they often bullied, kicked and punched their way through opposition, earning the moniker 'Dirty Leeds'.

Hooliganism

Violent scenes during an 1985 Division Two match at St Andrew's between Birmingham City and Leeds United.
Already despised by the way they played, Leeds United's fans also had a particularly bad reputation during the 1970/80s hooligan culture that was rife within the game.

During an 1985 BBC Six O'Clock report on hooliganism, the Leeds United Service Crew were listed amongst the worst – spawning a deep-running hatred with fans across the country but particularly other notorious firms such as Millwall, Birmingham City, Chelsea and West Ham.

'Super Leeds'

Richard Cresswell looks dejected as Leeds United are relegated from the Championship in 2007.
Similar to the aforementioned idea of success breeding contempt, many supporters (and media) love the story of a fallen giant and often revel in Leeds United's current plight and continuing dramas.

And whatever other accusations and statements that can be made about the club – Leeds United are historically a big side; Championship crowds are generally swelled by an Away Day Whites contingent while the club are still one of the biggest television draws (much to Chairman Massimo Cellino's annoyance).

Fan Attitude

Leeds United fans celebrate after scoring against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough last month.
Coupled with the above is the accusation of Leeds fans being seen as arrogant with their prolonged absence from the Premier League seen as a travesty of the footballing hierarchy.

To a degree there is an element of truth to this perception of Leeds supporters with them certainly feeling in no doubt the club believe they should be dining amongst the football elite but simultaneously not expecting to do so anytime soon.

Conclusion

Watch - Amazing atmosphere in the stands as Huddersfield beat Leeds
Football allegiances are often passed down through family ties with Leeds United seemingly making more enemies than friends throughout the decades – both on and off the pitch.

But intense hatred for a particular side is part of parcel of the beautiful game - the lack of loathing for a club can be likened to the absence of a good pantomime villain at a festive production.

And Leeds United and their fans certainly fall into that bracket, with the hatred for the side looking likely to be something set to continue for a long time to come.

