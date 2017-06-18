Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After “brilliant” merchandise sales for Huddersfield Town, the club are hoping to get another boost from further season-card sales.

Tickets go back on sale on Monday, after an initial take-up of 17,500 seats at the cut-price £199 before Town knew which division they would be playing in.

A limited number are now available to adults at £299 which, for Premier League action, is remarkably good value.

Commercial director Sean Jarvis believes the new allocation will disappear quickly.

“Everything behind the scenes has been off the scale since our promotion - I’ve never known anything like it,” said Jarvis.

“Commercially it’s been wonderful and if we could have got more of those yellow and black shirts for Wembley it would have been through the roof, but we didn’t know we’d be playing in them until after we reached Wembley.

“We have had the ‘We Are Premier League’ t-shirts, though, and as soon as they are coming into the shop, they are selling out – so they have been a massive success.

“Soon, we will have the new kits coming out with the training range – the home and away kits are due in the next four to five weeks – so the store will be doing brilliantly, and we are looking to make it bigger, so that we are ready for the first home fixtures in the Premier League.

“And, of course, we have the extra season cards available from Monday.”

Tickets will be available from 9am priced at £299 for adults, £149 Under 18s and £49 Under 8s.

Season Cards will be available in person at the Ticket Office, on the phone on 01484 484123 and online, with the usual 3% booking fee applying to all credit and debit card bookings.

Single seats will be available in all areas except the Revell Ward Stand Upper Tier and the Chadwick Lawrence Cowshed.

Fans booking online and requiring more than one seat are advised the best options are: LV=Britannia Rescue Stand, blocks 1 & 10; Revell Ward Stand Lower Tier, blocks 1 & 10; Fantastic Media Stand Lower Tier, blocks 1 & 7.

The Zebra Finance option is no longer available and to buy a season-card, supporters must be on Town’s database with a previous booking history.

“We had 17,500 snapped up before and we will now try and sell out the other stands, with the exception of the Fantastic Media Lower which we will reserve for walk-ups.

“A limited number will be available, but they will move quickly and the only pre-requisite is that you have a previous booking history to get one. If you do, then make sure you purchase straight away, because I am pretty sure they will go very, very quickly.”