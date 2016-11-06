Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As the old saying goes, goals change games.

What a shame that having finally found a way past Birmingham City keeper Tomasz Kuszczak, Huddersfield Town should concede an equaliser within four minutes.

Had Elias Kachunga’s sixth of the season, scored after the German forward took the ball off the toes of teammate Tommy Smith to shoot home in the 69th minute, proved to be the winner, it would have rewarded a much-improved performance by David Wagner’s side.

After the 5-0 humbling at Fulham, the boss had demanded a positive reaction, and he got it, with his charges livelier all over the pitch.

But Town are still struggling to put away their chances - and it’s limiting the number of points they are gaining (just four from the last 15 available).

The statistics say Town had 20 attempts with six of them on target - Kuszczak was certainly the busier of the two keepers, yet he was beaten only once.

Meanwhile set-pieces continue to be a issue at both ends of the pitch.

Town had a number of promising-looking free-kicks but Nahki Wells and Kasey Palmer were both off target before Aaron Mooy’s attempt was deflected onto the roof of the net.

And while the home side varied their corner takers (Chris Lowe, Palmer and Mooy), none of their nine flag kicks bore fruit.

The free-kick which led to Birmingham’s leveller, for Mooy’s challenge on Lukas Jutkiewicz just outside the area, looked a tad harsh.

But Wagner’s side failed to deal with David Cotterill’s delivery, and after Clayton Donaldson and Jonathan Grounds both got their heads to the ball, Jutkiewicz, on loan from Burnley, headed home.

The former Town loan striker’s fifth goal of the campaign boosted Birmingham, who then had their best spell of the game and might even have snatched a win.

But the home side, for whom Wells skimmed the bar just after Kachunga’s goal, had two penalty appeals rejected, one when Ryan Shotton challenged Wells and other when left-back Grounds appeared to handle a cross.

Staffordshire referee Stephen Martin waved both away, and it’s far to say he probably shouldn’t expect too many Christmas cards from Town supporters, who gave him far more jeer than cheer.

Wagner made three changes, calling in Michael Hefele in place of skipper Mark Hudson (right-back Smith took the armband), Jonathan Hogg for Dean Whitehead and Sean Scannell for the injured Harry Bunn.

Hefele played his part in a much improved defensive display, and his tussle with Donaldson provided an interesting and entertaining sub-plot.

And Hogg added real zest and bite, with his industry giving Mooy the freedom to push forward from his midfield berth.

Mooy, who now joins up with Australia for their World Cup qualifier in Thailand on Tuesday week, November 15, was the architect of his side’s goal, winning the ball on the left and passing crossfield towards Kachunga.

The stretching forward couldn’t quite reach it, but after right-back Smith nudged the ball forward, Kachunga finished.

The on-loan Ingolstadt player’s energy and persistence continues to catch the eye but Wells also worked hard and could have boosted his three-goal tally.

While this was a seventh draw for seventh-placed Birmingham, Town, who remain third in the Championship, have only had two in 16 games so far.

While every point is welcome, and Town now have 29 to their credit, the feeling persists that this game should have yielded three.

That said, Wagner’s side are still well placed going into the third international break.