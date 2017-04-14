Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nahki Wells believes Huddersfield Town should still be focusing on hunting down Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion at the top of the SkyBet Championship.

After three defeats in the last four league outings, Town find themselves 10 points behind second-placed Newcastle but with a game in hand on their North East rivals.

Lying in third, a Play-Off place is looking the most likely outcome for David Wagner's men but the Bermudian forward insists the side will 'give everything' to try to gain promotion to the Premier League.

The 26-year old striker also spoke about end-of-season momentum, fatigue and losing to lower league opponents during his pre-match interview ahead of today's clash against Preston North End.

On fatigue and coming back refreshed after Nottingham Forest defeat

“We consider ourselves as one of the fittest sides in the league but we can't make excuses for our performance (at Forest).

“But the dominant performance against Norwich City took a lot out of us – coupled with the short turnover of the game.

“Nottingham Forest had one extra day to prepare and in football that is an enormous amount of time, plus we had to travel - it's all small advantages.

“But it wasn't to be and we've benefited from having a few days off and come back refreshed and ready to go,”

On losing to sides at the bottom of the table

“It's frustrating we've had some misfortune against sides near the bottom of the table yet we've found ways to pick up points against teams at the top.

“You think you would beat those lower sides and find it harder against the top teams but we've struggled over the past few weeks.

“We have a good record against teams in and around us though so hopefully that will continue and we will try not to get too worked up about losing to those that are struggling.”

On Automatic Promotion

“We haven't mathematically given up on it – that is still the goal, they still both have tough fixtures and anything can happen in football.

“In order to catch the top two we've got to win every game – we don't want to look behind us but up at Newcastle and Brighton.

“If we can't reach first or second then we hope to secure the play-offs as soon as possible and that still means getting as many points as we can.

“We're in a really good position, a position no-one wants to pass up so we're going to give everything to try to get to where we want to."

On end-of-season momentum

“You want to go into the play-offs on the back of good results and a bit of consistency but before that you've got to balance getting the right results with putting the right team out.

“It is important to rotate – it's the right way for success as you can't play the same team for the next six games.”