Nahki Wells is ready to fly the Premier League flag for the Caribbean island of Bermuda.

Wells scored one of the penalties which took Huddersfield Town into the top flight for the first time in 45 years - making his home nation proud.

More than 76,000 fans descended on Wembley to watch the play-off final - more than the population of Wells' home country.

The striker, who follows in the footsteps of Clyde Best, Shaun Goater and Kyle Lightbourne in making the top tier of English football, said: "I can't under-estimate what the country has done for me.

"I am pretty sure everything came to a stand still in Bermuda. Work will have been cut short and people at the bars watching and supporting.

"I genuinely believe I represent my country, trying to put Bermuda on the map and pave the way for other footballers and athletes. Bermuda has a big part of my heart and I can't deny that.

"I can't take away from what Clyde, Shaun and Kyle have done to pave the way for players like myself.

"What better opportunity to follow what they have done and try to solidify myself in Premier League history.

"I am excited, over the moon. This is my era and I'll do it to the best of my ability."