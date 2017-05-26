Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nahki Wells thanked fans for their support all season and hopes they can prove Huddersfield Town’s 12th man once again at Wembley.

The 26-year-old Bermudian has banged in 10 goals this term as David Wagner’s men have moved to within touching distance of the Premier League.

Victory against Reading on Monday would mark a second career promotion at Wembley for Wells, who scored against Northampton as Bradford City went up four years ago.

Wells – also part of the Bradford side which lost the League Cup final in the stadium – is determined to be celebrating a Premier League place this time around.

“We have to thank the fans for the support they have given us all season,” said Wells.

“They have paid their hard-earned money to watch us up and down the country and also to fill the John Smith’s Stadium – and they can be our 12th man again in the final.

“I would like to thank everyone who is coming to Wembley and all those who are watching around the world, and hopefully we can come away with the victory which will give the town and the people what they deserve.”

Wells seems certain to make a 47th appearance of the season at Wembley, after netting the vital equaliser against Sheffield Wednesday in the semi-final second leg, in addition to a penalty in the shoot-out.

“The days are ticking down and we are all really excited – everyone around the place is looking forward to it,” said the marksman.

“We have done so well to get to where we are and now it’s a one-off game.

“We totally deserve to be in this position and it’s an opportunity none of us want to pass up.

“We are going in with confidence after the way we performed in the semi-finals and the manner in which we won, but I’m sure Reading feel the same way.

“So hopefully what we give on Monday will be enough.”

On the season, he added: “We’ve dug really deep and changed a lot of how we work as professionals, and big credit goes to the coach for how he has transformed things.

“We put everything out on the training ground and try to reap the rewards each week. More often than not this season, we have done.

“I know what it is like to lose at Wembley and I know what it’s like to win comfortably there – and there is no better feeling than raising your arms and celebrating promotion with your fans.

“That’s what we are hoping for and hopefully I will be re-writing the happy times for me, Town win and we are all off to the Premier League!”

