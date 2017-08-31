Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The transfer of Nahki Wells from Huddersfield Town to Burnley is the right move at the right time for all concerned.

The 27-year-old has scored a goal every three games in his time at the John Smith’s Stadium and should be applauded for his contribution in three-and-a-half years at the club.

A £1.3m record signing when he arrived in January 2014 – scoring the last-minute winner on his debut against Millwall – his 18 goals as leading scorer in 2015-16 were a huge factor in helping keep Town in the Championship with a 19th-place finish.

Then he bagged another 10 last season, playing selflessly in a lone-striker role which really doesn’t suit his goal-poacher instincts – and he scored vital penalties in the play-off semi-final shoot-out against Sheffield Wednesday and Wembley final win over Reading.

Wells turned down a new contract offer from Town last summer and, in the last months of his current deal, the Bermudian international has got a move to a Premier League rival where, maybe, he can play alongside a big frontman in the style which was so successful for Bradford City (in partnership with James Hanson).

If that is ideal for Wells from a playing point of view, the cash is agreeable to Town, even though they have a sell-on clause to honour to Bradford City.

Not including Elias Kachunga, whose loan from Ingolstadt became permanent, head coach David Wagner has been backed by chairman Dean Hoyle to bring in 12 new faces for the club’s top-flight campaign – so a significant outlay in both fees and wages.

Town have spent sensibly, however, strengthened in the right areas and, significantly, that means Wells was down the frontline pecking order behind new record signing Steve Mounie and Laurent Depoitre, plus Kachunga and Collin Quaner who can also play up top.

With those options on the books, Wagner has made it clear Wells would find it difficult to earn a regular slot in blue and white stripes so, again, this move seems to fit the club’s bill.

And if Wells was to go out – and it’s a shame he’s had to have minor surgery on an ankle to curtail his pre-season involvement – what better way than on that glorious afternoon at Wembley back in May, when Town achieved the ‘impossible dream’ of reaching the Premier League?

Remember, Town were 3-1 down in the penalty shoot-out when Wells stepped up to take his kick.

A miss then might well have put the skids under any Town hopes of success – but he was strong and unerring and, of course, the rest is history.