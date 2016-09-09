Nahki Wells: Why I'm happy to be at Huddersfield Town

Striker Nahki Wells, right, celebrates with Chris Lowe after the defender's goal for Huddersfield Town against Barnsle

It’s all about 90 minutes for Nahki Wells as Huddersfield Town emerge from the international break top of the Championship and eager for derby action at Leeds United.

The 26-year-old strike star is eyeing a fifth appearance of the season at Elland Road, but accepts the club’s summer recruitment means nothing can be taken for granted.

There were some who thought Wells, replaced by £1.8m German centre-back Christopher Schindler as Town’s record signing, would be sold during the August window.

But the Bermudian, who cost £1.3m from neighbours Bradford City in January 2014, is still at Town, and more than happy at the way things are going.

“It’s a bit of a foreign feeling to be top of the league,” smiled Wells, whose goal in the 2-1 win at Newcastle United took his total Town haul to 40 after he scored 53 times for Bradford.

“We’re not too many games into the season, but 13 points from 15 is a great start for us.

“Now the challenge is to put together another strong run up to the next international break (six matches away).”

Wells accepts there is no place for complacency, but says there’s no reason why Town can’t push on as they go into a week which as well as Leeds, takes in a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday and a home clash with Queens Park Rangers next Saturday.

“In and around the club, we felt we could do better than last season,” he explained.

“Previously there was a feeling we were hanging on in this division, but every aspect of the club has been improved, on and off the pitch from grass roots to sea level.

“All the percentages have been boosted in favour of us being more competitive.

“While our results were mixed last season, I think as players, we knew the performances were improving.

“We knew we had to improve defensively, and a lot of work has gone in to doing that.

“We have brought in new and better-quality players so we have a stronger squad, and the manager has now had a pre-season to work with us.”

Unfortunately for Wells, that pre-season was interrupted by a knee injury.

That gave Elias Kachunga, signed on loan from FC Ingolstadt with a view to a permanent move, a head start in the fight for the frontline berth.

Wells has made four appearances, and while three of them have been starts, he is yet to complete a full 90 minutes.

“I’m playing catch-up and my next aim is to play a full match,” added the man whose Town contract runs to 2018.

“I am certainly on my way, and my fitness levels are good.

“Fitness is crucial to the way we want to play, and I think the work that has gone in on that side of things has been shown by the way we have been finishing matches, often scoring late on.

“It’s not just the physical side but the mental as well, and like I said, we’re looking at improving all our percentages.”

Wells has played alongside Kachunga on occasions, the first time up at Newcastle, and reckons it’s a good option for the boss to have.

“It was a bit of a surprise that the manager changed his ways, but it pretty much worked,” he said.

“I think our performances could have been a bit better, but we got the results, and that’s important.

“It could be that we go with two strikers again, and if it happens, we will try our best to well together.

“If Elias and I are competing for one place, that’s fine too.

“He has come in and done well, so I have to work harder than ever.”