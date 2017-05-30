Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nahki Wells believes it will only sink in that he's a Premier League player when the fixtures are published.

Wells described promotion to the top flight as the "pinnacle" for any professional footballer and something he had worked all his career for.

The top flight fixtures are announced on June 14, so Wells will have to wait two weeks to find out when he will be visiting some of the most famous grounds in world football with the Terriers.

"It'll be difficult for it to sink in until the fixtures come out and we're back for pre-season training," he said. "It's the pinnacle for any footballer to reach.

"It's been a dream from day one and the beginning of my football career. I know how much work I have put in.

"Of course I would like to score more goals but I genuinely believe my performances this season have been really good. But sometimes you have to take a hit.

"Next season I will do better."

Wells said he expected a tight game against Reading but added: "I always felt there would be a chance and I felt strong enough mentally to take that opportunity.

"I had a half chance and pulled it wide.

"But we are still playing football at virtually the beginning of June. There has been 11 months of hard graft and we are all physically and mentally drained.

"I was walking on the pitch at the end and I don't like to do that."

Wells praised the fans for keeping the players going at the end of an energy-sapping 120 minutes.

"We have given every ounce of energy. We had 120 minutes plus penalties against Sheffield Wednesday and we had to do that again."

Town succeeded again on penalties and Wells added: "It boils down to confidence and the belief we have in ourselves. We know the reality of what's at stake and the struggles it took to get there."

Wells is a hero back in his native Bermuda and a journalist was flown over especially to interview him, win or lose against Reading.

The play-off final was shown live on the island, which is four hours behind UK time. All Wells' family were watching back home.

"I am very proud of where I come from," he said. "Bermuda is a big part of my heart."

Wells hailed the team spirt in the Town squad which got them through a memorable season - and another penalty shoot-out.

"We were told by the manager to believe in ourselves. We are not the biggest club in the league with the biggest budget but the emphasis was on effort and teamwork."

Wells likened Huddersfield's promotion to Leicester City winning last year's Premier League title.

"I wouldn't like to disrespect Leicester or dampen their achievement - they were probably tipped for relegation at the time - but theirs was a big achievement and ours was a big achievement.

"For me I can't wait for the Premier League fixtures to come out. Man United away is the one I am looking for!"