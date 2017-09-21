Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ex-Huddersfield Town striker Nahki Wells will not feature against his former side this weekend as the Terriers travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley.

The Bermudian forward made the switch to the Clarets on deadline day, but is yet to appear for Sean Dyche's side due to an ankle injury.

Wells had minor surgery to remove a screw in his ankle whilst still a Huddersfield player, but has not recovered quick enough from the operation to face his former employers.

The 27-year-old is making good progress however, as the manager explained in his press conference.

"He's going well," said Dyche. "We know the injury, we’re being careful in the early stages, but he's on the grass and going well - the last 10 days or so."

Burnley will also be without forward Jonathan Walters, who is recovering from a knee injury.

The Clarets could therefore select former Leeds United striker Chris Wood to lead the line at the weekend, with the New Zealand international already bagging three goals in his first five Burnley appearances.