Nahki Wells says there’s no way Huddersfield Town will write off a bid for automatic promotion to the Premier League - and repeated his pledge to stay until the end of the season at least.

The outcome of midweek matches means David Wagner’s side currently find themselves in fifth place in the table.

There’s an 11-point gap between Town and their next Championship opponents Brighton and Hove Albion, who returned to the top on 60 points by beating Cardiff City 1-0 at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday.

Both sides are on FA Cup fourth-round duty on Saturday before their big Sky-televised clash at the John Smith's Stadium next Thursday.

Town, on 49 points from 27 matches, are nine behind Newcastle United, who occupy the other automatic promotion berth.

Leeds United, 2-0 home winners over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, are third on 51 points having played a game more than the rest in the top six.

Fourth-placed Reading, like Town, have 49 points and Sheffield Wednesday 45 while Derby County are just outside the play-off zone on 43.

Reading have a home league clash against Cardiff on Saturday.

“At the moment first and second look difficult to catch, but not impossible,” said Wells. “It could easily all swap around still.”

Wells, who will hope for the chance to add to his seven-goal haul at Rochdale in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday, says Town have to concentrate on themselves and not look too far into the future dreaming of what might be.

“To be honest, our main goal is to focus on our next match,” he explained.

“We can’t lie and say we are getting too excited about the thought of the play-offs because although we are in those positions we need to keep going.

“Every point we can get will take us that little bit closer.

“We don’t want to be swayed too much by the end goal, when we have stepping stones along the way to complete first.

“We need and want to win games to make sure we get there.”

On his own situation, the 26-year-old who is out of contract in 2018 explained: “I wouldn’t want to leave what we have going on here at the moment.

“Nothing has swayed me or distracted me at all.

“We have a fantastic group of players, an amazing manager and a great chairman who has backed the club.

“I would be stupid to leave here with what is happening at this club.

“I’m really looking forward to what the future can hold for everyone here.

“There is a great buzz around the place and we want to keep that going.”

