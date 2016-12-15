Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nahki Wells will have the support of David Wagner and every eager fan as he aims to set a new personal best in Huddersfield Town colours at Norwich City.

Since signing in a £1.3m then club record deal in the January transfer window of 2014, Wells has never scored in three successive appearances for the John Smith’s Stadium club.

Top scorer in each of the last two seasons, that’s a record the 26-year-old Bermudian can put straight at Carrow Road amid speculation about his future going into next month’s market window.

“It’s a great story that Nahki has scored two in a row,” said Wagner, after watching Wells grab the decisive goals against both Bristol City and Burton Albion for fourth-placed Town.

“He worked unbelievably in defence (against Burton) and had the right working attitude and fighting attitude we needed.

“And, of course, he has been in the right position at the right moment.”

Wells has, of course, scored a hat-trick for Town, five goals in five matches and three goals in two, but he’s never notched for Town in three successive appearances.

At Bradford, he launched his final season at Valley Parade with goals in his first five games – and nine goals in his first eight games – while his debut for Town against Millwall at the John Smith’s on January 11, 2014, was marked with the winner.

Despite turning down a new contract last summer – his current deal runs out at the end of next season – Wells has said he is focused solely on playing for Town and helping them push for honours and that he is not seeking a move away.