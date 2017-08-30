The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town striker Nahki Wells is now at shorter odds to join Burnley this summer than to stay with the Terriers.

The Bermudian finds himself behind Steve Mounie in the pecking order at Town and head coach David Wagner has openly spoken about his availability over the transfer window.

Although Wells is currently recovering from minor surgery on his ankle, SkyBet have him at 1/3 to join Burnley before tomorrow's 11pm transfer deadline.

And the forward - who was Town's top scorer two seasons ago - is much further out at 9/4 to stay at Town.

The Clarets sold star striker Andre Gray to Watford over the summer and have brought in Leeds United forward Chris Wood and Stoke City's Jonathan Walters, but Wells would provide a like-for-like replacement for Gray - whereas Wood and Walters are in a similar mould to current Burnley forward Sam Vokes.

This led the Mirror to link the Lancashire club to the Town forward earlier in the summer and those rumours have continued throughout the window.

The Daily Mail have also claimed Burnley have made another approach for Wells as a deal for Lorient striker Abdul Majed Waris has broken down due to complications over the work permit application.

The paper suggests Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leeds United and Reading have also made enquiries, with SkyBet pricing Wolves up at 20/1 and the other pair at 25/1 - along with Birmingham City.