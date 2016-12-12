Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nahki Wells says he is totally focused on Huddersfield Town’s Championship challenge – and isn’t looking for a January move.

Speculation over the striker’s future has intensified since head coach David Wagner revealed a new contract offer was rejected during the summer.

A string of rival clubs have been linked with the Bermudian international, whose current deal ends in 2018.

But Wells, who has been Town’s top scorer for the last two seasons and scored the winner against Bristol City on Saturday, insisted: “I’m here for the season.”

Ahead of the Tuesday-night trip to Burton Albion the 26-year-old explained: “My focus is very firmly on this club and always has been.

“I think a bit of what came out (about the new contract rejection) has been misconstrued.

“If anyone questioned my attitude towards the season so far, I would strongly disagree.

“I am working hard and I will continue to do that.”

Wells ended a six-match goal drought by notching his fourth of the season against Bristol City as Town went fourth in the table with a 2-1 home win.

Now the £1.3m signing from Bradford City in January 2014 is looking to quickly add to a total tally of 43 Town goals.

“Let’s not underestimate what a goal can do for a striker’s confidence,” he added.

“I have been through a little bit of a tough patch in front of goal.

“I have found it hard to get opportunities but we have been working on a few things in training.

“I have persevered throughout matches, and it was good to get a reward against Bristol City.

“Now I want to go on a bit of a run during an important part of the season.”

After visiting Burton, Town face Norwich City in front of the Sky cameras at Carrow Road on Friday.

“This is a big spell for ourselves going through the Christmas period,” he said.

“It could make a big difference to our season.

“I went on a bit of a scoring run at this stage last season so hopefully I can do the same again.”