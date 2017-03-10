We're still confident we can win the league - Wells

Huddersfield Town striker Nahki Wells is still confident the Terriers can become Championship winners this season.

Town sit in third in the second tier, nine points behind Newcastle and six behind Brighton, but a game in hand on their rivals.

And the Bermudian forward is adamant David Wagner's side will not give up their quest for Championship glory until it becomes mathematically impossible.

Wells said: "Each week the reality is that it's becoming closer and closer.

"The more points we pick up, the more opportunity we give ourselves of being in the play-offs guaranteed.

"It's still not mathematically happened so we wouldn't take our foot off the pedal, but also we're still confident we can win the league or get second.

"That's something that's never going to stop driving us on until mathematically that can't happen."

Brighton face a tough test against Derby County at the Amex Stadium on Friday, where a loss could put Town within three points of the Seagulls with victory over Brentford on Saturday.

Newcastle host Fulham in another top-of-the-table clash on Saturday, which could make this weekend a defining moment in Town's Championship season.

"We know Newcastle and Brighton are in front of us, but within two games things could be completely changed," the striker continued.

"We focus on ourselves - we keep an eye out for their results - but at the same time our main emphasis is on us winning and us beating who's put in front of us.

"And every game's difficult at this level - that it's shown by our scorelines all season.

"We haven't really been able to wipe teams away like we wanted to, but sometimes if you're going to win 1-0 it's not a bad way to win and hopefully we can continue this weekend."

Town's focus has been very much on themselves this season, taking one match at a time, but Wells did accept the squad are hoping for a Rams win on the south coast on Friday.

"I don't know if we will even be able to watch it because of our travel arrangements to get to London, but if we can I'm pretty sure everyone would understand what result we would want.

"But Brighton are a good side - I wouldn't really expect them to drop points at home, but let's hope Derby can do something."