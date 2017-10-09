Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Swansea City winger Nathan Dyer is back in contention for a first-team spot against Huddersfield Town this weekend having recovered from an Achilles injury suffered against Leicester City last season.

The 29-year-old ruptured his Achilles in February this year and has been battling his way back from the serious injury for eight months.

But Swansea boss Paul Clement confirmed Dyer could play a part for the south Wales side this weekend as Town visit the Liberty Stadium.

He told the club's official website: “Nathan is available for selection now.

“He has played two games for the under-23s and he is training well.

“It has got to the point now where he can be considered for action.”

Dyer made a first appearance for the Under 23s in late September against Manchester City, before playing a full 90 minutes against Celtic the week after - netting a brace in a 6-0 victory.