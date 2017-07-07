Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have sold nearly 1,000 tickets for their pre-season friendlies already.

Fans have snapped up just fewer than 400 tickets for the Terriers' first friendly at the Wham Stadium on Wednesday evening, when Town will take on League Two opposition Accrington Stanley.

And nearly 600 tickets have also been sold for Town's trip to Lee Clark's Bury FC a week on Sunday.

The match at Gigg Lane will likely be more popular Town fans, with a plethora of former Terriers taking to the field for the Shakers and ex-boss Clark on sidelines.

Jermaine Beckford, Joe Murphy, Joe Skarz, Neil Danns and James Vaughan are all now Bury players, having each represented Town at some point in their career.

Tickets for both ties are still available both online and at the ticket office and are on general sale to fans now.

Tickets for Town's away match at Barnsley go on general sale at 5.30pm today.