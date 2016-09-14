Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Huddersfield Town's unbeaten run came to an end in Brighton yesterday as the Seagulls pinched a 1-0 win over David Wagner's side .

Danny Ward's mistake let Anthony Knockaert's deflected shot creep over the line, but Brighton were the better side on the night and deserved the three points.

Town fans were deflated after losing the match, but refused to blame the on loan Liverpool keeper who has been outstanding for Town this season.

And to try and cheer up you Town fans, we've dug out this video from Elland Road at the weekend to put a smile back on your faces.

Enjoy!