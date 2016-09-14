Login Register
Need cheering up after last night? Watch this video of Huddersfield Town celebrating the victory over Leeds

  • By

Great scenes at Elland Road

Town celebrate at Leeds
Huddersfield Town's unbeaten run came to an end in Brighton yesterday as the Seagulls pinched a 1-0 win over David Wagner's side .

Danny Ward's mistake let Anthony Knockaert's deflected shot creep over the line, but Brighton were the better side on the night and deserved the three points.

Town fans were deflated after losing the match, but refused to blame the on loan Liverpool keeper who has been outstanding for Town this season.

And to try and cheer up you Town fans, we've dug out this video from Elland Road at the weekend to put a smile back on your faces.

Enjoy!

