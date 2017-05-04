Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The controversy surrounding Huddersfield Town's team selection has brought back sour memories for ex-Town manager Neil Warnock, who visits West Yorkshire with his Cardiff City side this weekend.

Town head coach David Wagner made 10 changes to his side ahead of their trip to St Andrew's at the weekend, leaving Blackburn Rovers and Nottingham Forest fans in uproar.

The Blues beat the Terriers to plunge Forest and Rovers' Championship status further into doubt, with both sides now two points behind Birmingham with one match of the regular season left.

And the Cardiff boss admitted having a "nasty taste" left in his mouth from when Liverpool and Manchester United fielded weakened teams against Sheffield United's rivals when Warnock was attempting to save the Blades from the drop back in 2007.

At the time, Warnock said (via Wales Online): Warnock was relegated as a result, and at the time he said: “I was disappointed at United's team. I think Sir Alex sold me a dummy in midweek when he said he would field a strong team.

"At least I knew the players that were playing. I didn't even know two of those that played for Liverpool at Fulham last week.

"I'd never heard of them but when you are a foreign manager like Rafa Benitez, you probably don't give two hoots about what Sheffield United think.

"You are bound to feel bitter about the circumstances in our relegation but it's not going to get us back in the Premiership.”

And the boss still holds some bitterness over the issue.

He told talkSport: “I know there's people who support what he's done and say they have to look after their own, but it leaves such a nasty taste in your mouth. I can't forget it even now.

“Liverpool played 11 reserves at Fulham, got beat 1-0 and I don't think Fulham would have got another point that season. I don't think it's realised the effect on the other teams, nobody does because they're looking after their own.

“You can't blame them in a way but it doesn't help at all it still leaves a nasty taste in my mouth when I think about the selections.”

Neither Liverpool nor Manchester United were punished for fielding weakened teams.