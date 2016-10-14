Former Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock takes charge of Cardiff City for the first time tonight.

He's back in football after a successful run with Rotherham United last season, and Warnock has wasted no time in revamping the Bluebirds' struggling squad.

Four new faces came through the doors of the Cardiff City Stadium within 48 hours of the former Town manager taking charge (they face Bristol City in his first match).

Ex-Leeds United centre-back Sol Bamba, former Arsenal striker Marouane Chamakh and ex-QPR winger Junior Hoilett all joined the south Wales side on the same day, with released Aston Villa defender Kieran Richardson joining a day later.

Warnock will be hoping the four free agents can lift Cardiff out of the relegation zone and propel them up the table - a feat mirrored in the 1993/94 season when Town flirted with relegation until March before going unbeaten for 12 games in the run-in.

Town went to Wembley for the first time since 1938 that year after a strong run in the Autoglass Trophy, and Warnock made it two trips to the capital in two years the next season as Town were promoted to the old First Division via the play-offs.

In Warnock's two-year tenure at Town, he signed many players who would become fan-favourites at the then new Alfred McAlpine Stadium.

And here we take a look at 11 of the favourites (in no particular order).

Barry Horne and Darren Bullock (right)

Darren Bullock

Warnock paid £55,000 to sign Bullock from Nuneaton in the 1993 pre-season.

The tough-tackling midfielder quickly made an impression at Town, featuring in both the Autoglass Trophy final and the Second Division play-off final a year later.

Bullock's most famous strike for Town came in the play-off semi-final against Brentford when his effort in the penalty shoot-out at Griffin Park sent Town to Wembley.

The midfielder stayed at Town until 1997 when he joined Swindon Town for £400,000 - seven times what Warnock paid for him four years earlier.

Lee Sinnott

Sinnott was snapped up by Warnock after leaving local rivals Bradford City in 1994.

The centre-half was made captain by Warnock in his first season and led the side out at Wembley for the Second Division play-off final in his first campaign with Town - setting up the first goal.

Sinnott spent three years with Town before moving to Oldham Athletic in 1997.

After finishing his playing career at Scarborough in 2000, Sinnott went into management - most recently taking charge of Altrincham from 2011-2016.

Steve Francis

Francis came through the Chelsea academy before joining Reading and then Town in 1993.

The keeper played 186 matches for Huddersfield in his six seasons at the club, starting between the sticks in both the Autoglass Trophy final and the Second Division play-off final.

The stopper saved two penalties in the play-off semi-final win over Brentford, teeing up Bullock's decisive spot-kick.

Francis moved to Northampton from Town in 1999, where he made just three league appearances before retiring.

Tom Cowan - HTAFC Legends

Tom Cowan

Cowan joined Warnock's squad in 1994, originally on loan from Sheffield United.

After contributing to Town's undefeated run at the end of the 1993/94 season, Cowan was signed permanently in the summer for a fee of £150,000.

The full-back helped Town to concede just 49 league goals in 46 games - the sixth-best defensive record in the 1994/95 Second Division.

Cowan moved to Burnley in 1999 after making 155 appearances for Town in all competitions.

Pat Scully

Irishman Scully joined Town in 1994 from Southend after graduating through the Arsenal academy.

The once-capped Republic of Ireland player played in both Wembley appearances for Town in 1994 and 1995, taking part in the first just a month after joining.

The centre-back made over 70 appearances for Town in his two seasons at the club before moving back to Ireland in 1996.

Scully has since made the move into management, most recently as manager of Limerick from 2009-2012.

Lee Duxbury

Duxbury joined Town and Warnock in 1994.

The midfielder scored his penalty in the 1995 Second Division play-off semi-final to tie the shoot-out 3-3.

After one season at Town - in which he scored two goals - Duxbury joined Bradford City for a second spell with the Bantams.

It was at his next club, Oldham Athletic, where Duxbury made his biggest impression, scoring 32 goals in 248 appearances for the Latics.

Paul Reid

Reid joined Warnock's ranks in 1994 from Bradford City along with captain Sinnott.

The midfielder bagged five league goals in his first season for Town, helping them make the play-offs.

Unfortunately for Reid, he was injured for the play-off matches and had to be content watching the semi-final and final from the stands.

Reid left Town in 1997 for Oldham Athletic, after amassing 77 appearances and six goals in his three years at the club.

Huddersfield Town strikers Andy Booth and Ronnie Jepson in 1995

Ronnie Jepson

Jepson joined Town in 1993 from Exeter City for £70,000.

The striker had a good goal-scoring record for the Grecians, bagging 21 goals in 54 appearances and he continued where he had started with Huddersfield.

Jepson scored Town's first penalty in the 1995 play-off semi-final shoot-out against Brentford and that season he and Andy Booth became the first Town strikeforce since the 1920s to each score 20 League goals in the same season.

The forward set up Booth's opening goal of the play-off final in 1995 and the pair have gone down as one of Town's best strike partnerships ever.

Gary Crosby

After 152 appearances in seven years for Nottingham Forest, Crosby joined Town in 1994.

The midfielder came on a free transfer and played 44 games in three years with Huddersfield - including an appearance at Wembley in the play-off final.

Although Crosby won promotion with Town in 1995, he is best remembered for scoring a goal for Nottingham Forest against Manchester City by heading the ball out of keeper Andy Dibble's hands.

Crosby left Town in 1997 for Rushden and Diamonds, eventually retiring in 2005 after spells at Lincoln United and Burton Albion.

Richard Logan

Logan was pulled out of non-league football by Warnock in November 1993.

The defensive midfielder added steel to Town's midfield and helped them reach the final of the Autoglass Trophy in his first season.

Logan scored Town's goal in the final to level the scores, but the Terriers were beaten on penalties.

In 1995, Logan left Town to be reunited with Warnock at Plymouth Argyle for a £20,000 fee.

Gary Clayton

Gary Clayton was signed by Warnock from Cambridge United in 1994 for £20,000.

The midfielder spent one season with Town, making 19 appearances and scoring twice in the Auto Windscreens Shield.

Clayton didn't make an appearance in the play-off final, but followed Warnock to Plymouth Argyle along with play-off hero Chris Billy in the summer - in exchange for Paul Dalton.

Clayton spent two years at the Pilgrims and a further two at Torquay before retiring in 1999.