Former Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock has been appointed manager of Cardiff City – and will have three other Town men at his side.

Paul Trollope was dismissed on Tuesday after less than five months in charge, with Cardiff second bottom of the Championship table after two wins from 11 games.

Warnock, 67, who guided Town to promotion in 1995, helped Rotherham avoid relegation from the second tier last season, but turned down the chance to stay.

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Former Town goalkeeper and coach Kevin Blackwell will be assistant and Ronnie Jepson – ex-striker and coach at the John Smith’s – will be first-team coach.

Existing staff members James Rowberry, Martyn Margetson (the former Town goalkeeper) and Lee Southernwood will continue as part of Warnock’s back-room team.

Ronnie Jepson is joining Neil Warnock at Cardiff City

Cardiff is Warnock’s 14th managerial appointment.

The Englishman spent eight seasons in charge of Sheffield United, has twice managed Crystal Palace and QPR, and was also boss of Leeds United.

Former Cardiff defender Danny Gabbidon, who played under Warnock at QPR, said before Warnock’s appointment that he “could be a nice fit” to “get the team up and running quickly”.

He added: “He’s a very good man-manager. He’s good at working on a tight budget and getting the right players in. He’s also proven in that division.”

Trollope’s assistant, Lennie Lawrence, and conditioning coach Ryland Morgan have also left the Welsh club.