Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

When Neil Warnock took his first steps into management at Gainsborough Trinity in 1980, David Wagner was nine and none of his Huddersfield Town squad were born.

Cardiff City’s latest manager lacks nothing in experience, and the appearance of a two-year Town stint on his CV adds extra spice to another intriguing Championship fixture.

The last Wagner meeting, when Town headed to Rotherham United in April, finished all square.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town boss David Wagner on Cardiff City trip Share this video Watch Next

Better known for his seven managerial promotions, one of them with Town from what is now League One in 1995, Warnock performed a Red Adair act at Rotherham.

Now Cardiff are looking to him to perform a similar survival act after a sluggish start to the season cost Paul Trollope his job.

The 67-year-old is the fourth at the helm since Cardiff lost Premier League status in 2014, after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Russell Slade and Trollope.

He took seven points from the first nine available to him, but the Bluebirds have lost their last two, at home to Wigan Athletic and away to leaders Newcastle United.

The are fourth-bottom, with 14 points less than Town, who are up in the third as second-tier action resumes following the third international break of the campaign.

Those blank weekends have split the season so far into neat segments.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town Head Coach David Wagner on bubble NOT bursting Share this video Watch Next

In the first Wagner’s side took 13 points from 15, in the second 12 from 18 and the third four from 15.

There are 18 points available between now and Christmas, and the number of them Town take will tell us a lot about how the New Year might unfold.

Victory at Cardiff would be a great launchpad for a sequence which brings home games against Wigan and Bristol City and trips to Blackburn Rovers, Burton Albion and Norwich City.

Town have been beaten on all four previous trips to the City of Cardiff Stadium and last claimed a win in the Welsh capital in September 2001, when Dwayne Mattis and Danny Schofield scored as Lou Macari’s third-tier side won 2-1 at Ninian Park.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: David Wagner on staying disciplined against Cardiff Share this video Watch Next

Town supporters will be keen to see whether centre-back Mark Hudson returns to skipper the side against his former club, where he also had a spell as captain.

He missed out to Michael Hefele at home to Birmingham City before the international break, when Town recorded one of only two draws this season.

Since then they have spent a week training in the Spanish sunshine before returning to Huddersfield to go through detailed preparations at PPG Canalside.