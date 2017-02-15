Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will be backed by a new stadium record football crowd in the FA Cup against Manchester City.

All tickets have now sold out for Saturday’s 3pm kick-off, meaning a gate of 24,000-plus – surpassing the previous football best for the FA Cup third-round tie against Liverpool in 1999 which attracted 23,678.

And the stadium all-time record of 24,126, for the Great Britain v Australia rugby league international in November 2003, could also be blown out of the water.

All the general seats have been sold for the visit of Pep Guardiola’s Premier League giants, and the only reason a proper crowd figure can’t be given is because of guest and scouting blocks still to be taken up.