Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chief executive Julian Winter has joined the Huddersfield Town board of directors.

The 51-year-old former Town player has been in his post since April.

His day-to-day role and responsibilities will be unchanged.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in England v Scotland: In numbers Share this video Watch Next

But he is now part of a five-strong board alongside chairman Dean Hoyle, operations director Ann Hough, commercial director Sean Jarvis and non-executive director Roger Burnley.

Hoyle said: “I’m delighted to welcome Julian to the board of directors.

“He has been a fantastic addition to Huddersfield Town’s off-the-field staff since his appointment as chief executive last Easter and his appointment to the board is a natural progression of his role.

“I’m in favour of a small board at the club, as one of our strengths is the ability to make quick decisions.

“Having Julian’s input and contribution at board level will only strengthen this.”

Winter made 108 Town appearances between 1984 and 1989, when he joined Sheffield United for £50,000.

Forced to end his playing career at 27 because of knee problems, he gained a degree in leisure and recreation management Sheffield Hallam University.

He worked at Grimsby Town and managed Sheffield Wednesday’s community and trust programme before joining Watford as 2006.

After overseeing the award-winning Community Sports and Education Trust, he was chief executive from 2008-2011.

H had two spells as chief executive at Sheffield United and one at Notts County before joining Town.