Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner has again called on Huddersfield Town’s fans to provide a springboard for success against Southampton.

The head coach and players were delighted with the backing they received in the 1-0 victory over Newcastle United, when Aaron Mooy’s stunning strike settled it.

But Wagner believes Town will need every decibel of encouragement from the blue and white faithful if Town are to defeat a Saints side he is tipping to finish in the Premier League top 10 or higher.

“We again have to make the John Smith’s Stadium a really tough place for the opponent,” said Wagner, whose team are bidding to become only the second newly-promoted side ever to win their first three Premier League matches.

“This is not only the responsibility of the players on the pitch and the team, but it is the responsibility from the stands as well.

“I trust our fans (to do this) because they are aware of what is in front of us.

“We are only able to be successful as Huddersfield Town together, with atmosphere and energy from the stands helping our intensity and quality on the grass."