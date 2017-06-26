Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Frank de Boer has been unveiled as Crystal Palace's new manager, with the Dutchman set to make his Premier League dugout debut against Huddersfield Town in August.

The former Ajax and Inter Milan boss has signed a three-year deal at Selhurst Park, having left the San Siro after just 85 days in charge of the club in November.

De Boer replaces Sam Allardyce in the Crystal Palace hot seat, with the ex-England manager stepping down at the end of last season after keeping the Eagles in the Premier League.

The 47-year-old will begin his career as a manager in English football's top flight with the visit of Huddersfield Town on August 12.

On signing for the south London club, De Boer told the club's official website: “I am thrilled to be appointed as manager of Crystal Palace Football Club.

"It is a great honour to take charge of such an historic club, a club that is known around the world for its hugely proud and passionate fan base.

"This role is a hugely exciting opportunity for me, and I cannot wait to get started in the Premier League with the players and staff here in south London.”

De Boer's honours as a manager include four Eredivisie titles with Ajax and the John Cruyff Shield - the Dutch equivalent of the Community Shield.