Why new England call-up Michail Antonio is well known to Huddersfield Town fans

West Ham United's Michail Antonio has been called up by England

Michail Antonio might have been a surprise name in Sam Allardyce’s first England squad.

But the 26-year-old West Ham United winger, who will be in the party jetting out to Slovakia for Sunday’s opening World Cup qualifier, is well known to Huddersfield Town fans.

The South Londoner has lined up against the club on no fewer than nine occasions - once for Colchester United, five times for Sheffield Wednesday and three for Nottingham Forest, who sold him to West Ham for £7m a year ago.

Antonio, born in Wandsworth, has followed a Jamie Vardy-like trail from non-league to international level.

He started out at Tooting & Mitcham, making his debut at 17, before being signed by Reading in 2008.

The Royals loaned him out four times, to Cheltenham Town, Southampton, Colchester and Sheffield Wednesday.

And while at Colchester, he scored in their 3-2 League I defeat by Town at the John Smith’s Stadium in August 2011.

Antonio was back in Huddersfield the following April, having joined Wednesday on loan.

The Owls were 2-0 winners on their way to automatic promotion from League I, and they signed Antonio in a permanent deal that summer.

Town went up through the play-offs, and the player featured in all four Championship meetings between the sides over the next two seasons.

He was unwittingly involved in a refereeing blunder at the John Smith’s in December 2012, when it finished goalless.

Hertfordshire whistler Mick Russell showed Wednesday’s Jeremy Helan two yellow cards, for diving then a foul, but failed to send him off.

That was because he mistakenly noted Antonio’s name for the first.

Forest landed the wideman in a £1.5m deal in August 2014.

One of his early appearances was in a 2-0 League Cup second-round win at the John Smith’s.

That season there were two more outings for Forest against Town, who won both.

That means Antonio has suffered five defeats against the club, finishing on the winning side on three occasions.

Allardyce, a former Town player, says Antonio’s first England call reflects his “outstanding” form for West Ham.

“He had his first introduction to the Premier League last year,” said the new boss.

“This is another lad with a great journey, as he has come from non-league to an international call-up.

“Last year’s impact at West Ham was only overshadowed by (Dimitri) Payet.

“Michail scored nine goals in his first season there.

“He’s a terrific athlete, a good crosser and a scorer from wide positions.”

Allardyce’s squad also includes former Town loan midfielder Danny Drinkwater.

The Leicester City man returns after being left our of Roy Hodgson’s Euro 2016 squad.