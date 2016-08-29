Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Rio Olympics 2016 Huddersfield weather Things To Do Huddersfield M62

Why new England call-up Michail Antonio is well known to Huddersfield Town fans

  • Updated
  • By

The winger has faced Town nine times

West Ham United's Michail Antonio has been called up by England

Michail Antonio might have been a surprise name in Sam Allardyce’s first England squad.

But the 26-year-old West Ham United winger, who will be in the party jetting out to Slovakia for Sunday’s opening World Cup qualifier, is well known to Huddersfield Town fans.

VIDEO: David Wagner ahead of Saturday's match against Wolves

WATCH: Huddersfield Town's players arrive ahead of the clash at home to Wolves
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

The South Londoner has lined up against the club on no fewer than nine occasions - once for Colchester United, five times for Sheffield Wednesday and three for Nottingham Forest, who sold him to West Ham for £7m a year ago.

Antonio, born in Wandsworth, has followed a Jamie Vardy-like trail from non-league to international level.

He started out at Tooting & Mitcham, making his debut at 17, before being signed by Reading in 2008.

The Royals loaned him out four times, to Cheltenham Town, Southampton, Colchester and Sheffield Wednesday.

And while at Colchester, he scored in their 3-2 League I defeat by Town at the John Smith’s Stadium in August 2011.

Antonio was back in Huddersfield the following April, having joined Wednesday on loan.

The Owls were 2-0 winners on their way to automatic promotion from League I, and they signed Antonio in a permanent deal that summer.

Town went up through the play-offs, and the player featured in all four Championship meetings between the sides over the next two seasons.

He was unwittingly involved in a refereeing blunder at the John Smith’s in December 2012, when it finished goalless.

Hertfordshire whistler Mick Russell showed Wednesday’s Jeremy Helan two yellow cards, for diving then a foul, but failed to send him off.

That was because he mistakenly noted Antonio’s name for the first.

Forest landed the wideman in a £1.5m deal in August 2014.

One of his early appearances was in a 2-0 League Cup second-round win at the John Smith’s.

That season there were two more outings for Forest against Town, who won both.

That means Antonio has suffered five defeats against the club, finishing on the winning side on three occasions.

Allardyce, a former Town player, says Antonio’s first England call reflects his “outstanding” form for West Ham.

“He had his first introduction to the Premier League last year,” said the new boss.

“This is another lad with a great journey, as he has come from non-league to an international call-up.

“Last year’s impact at West Ham was only overshadowed by (Dimitri) Payet.

“Michail scored nine goals in his first season there.

“He’s a terrific athlete, a good crosser and a scorer from wide positions.”

Allardyce’s squad also includes former Town loan midfielder Danny Drinkwater.

The Leicester City man returns after being left our of Roy Hodgson’s Euro 2016 squad.

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Huddersfield Town 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: What YOU had to say about top-of-the league Town

Huddersfield Town's Elias Kachunga is fouled by Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jack Price.

Another game, another win for David Wagner's men - here's how fans reacted from across the globe after Saturday's victory

Previous Articles

Five points to ponder from Huddersfield Town's 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers

There is a real unity and togetherness around Huddersfield Town so far this season.

David Wagner's side stayed top of the Championship going into the international break after a gutsy win at the weekend

Related Tags

In The News
Barclay's Premier League
People
Roy Hodgson
Sam Allardyce
Events
Football League Cup
Teams
Huddersfield Town FC
England Football Team

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

  1. Huddersfield Town FC
    Huddersfield Town loan Kyle Dempsey to Fleetwood Town
  2. David Wagner
    Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner on Leeds United, Transfer Deadline Day and the Championship table
  3. Huddersfield Town FC
    Five points to ponder from Huddersfield Town's 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers
  4. Football League Championship
    Championship Round-Up Week 5: Pressure mounts on Leeds United manager Garry Monk
  5. Huddersfield Town FC
    How Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner feels about transfer deadline day

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent