New England Under 18 chance for Huddersfield Town prospect

Huddersfield Town defender Jordan Williams is hoping for a second England Under 18 cap against Israel at Morecambe tonight (7.00).

The 16-year-old right-back played the full 90 minutes of the 2-1 win against Italy at Fleetwood Town on Thursday.

Meltham-based Williams, who featured at first-team level in pre-season for Town, is a first-year academy scholar but has played for the Under 23s this season.

The right-back has been at Town since the age of nine and made seven appearances for England Under 17s before being called up to the Under 18s.

A win or draw against Israel will seal success for Neil Dewsnip's side in the triangular tournament.

Italy beat Israel 4-1 at Stockport County on Saturday.

Former Everton coach Dewsnip said: "In my time with The FA and the England teams so far, Israel is a nation I haven’t come across yet so I’m looking forward to seeing their style and philosophy.

"What I do know, from our research on them, is that they’re quite competitive.

"They lost very narrowly against Spain in their U17 Euro qualifiers last season and of course, Spain went on to beat ourselves to reach the final.

"We’re making sure that every game in all of our age groups is incredibly important and competitive, so we want to perform and ideally win both games this week.

"Even though there are no Euro Finals, or a World Cup for the U18s group, there is no such thing as a non-competitive year or non-competitive game."