Sam Allardyce will be hoping history doesn’t repeat itself when his new side Everton FC side take on Huddersfield Town at Goodison Park tomorrow afternoon (kick-off 3pm).

That’s because the last time he faced Town as a newly-appointed manager his then-Blackpool side lost 4-1 at Bloomfield Road on the opening day of the 1994/1995 campaign.

It was a season which would see the Terriers promoted from Division Two via the Play-Offs while Allardyce, in his first season as an English Football League manager, guided the Tangerines to a more than respectable 12th in the table.

The corresponding fixture ended in a 1-1 draw in West Yorkshire on December 17 while, despite a total of 23 years in management, Allardyce has faced the Terriers on only one other occasion – a two-legged League Cup second-round clash in 1999.

In that encounter, Town claimed a 2-1 win at the McAlpine Stadium before confirming passage to the next round with a 2-2 draw at Meadow Lane in the second leg.

Overall, Allardyce has had an indifferent record in his first matches in charge of new clubs – winning two, drawing three and losing two.

In fact, it was during his spell at Newcastle United that Allardyce first tasted victory in the opening match of his tenure at a new club – a 3-1 win over former side Bolton Wanderers in August 2007.

A former Town player, who spent the 1984/85 season at the club, Allardyce is now 63 and was appointed by Everton on an 18-month contract in succession to Ronald Koeman yesterday.